The Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak has condemned comments made by the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu over former President John Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal.

Mr Yakubu is seen in a video questioning the feasibility of the 24-hour economy idea.

He argued that the proposed 24-hour economy would deprive farmers of their conjugal duties.

“My brothers, when we work in our farms and we are tired, we have to sleep with our wives, we have to be with our wives. In the night, you want us to be farming and then people will come and take our wives away? No! We have to be careful with this 24-hour thing,” he said.

But in response, Mr Apaak described his comment as “silly and deliberate ignorance of Dr Bawumia and the NPP.”

He also questioned what the proposed 24-hour economy has to do with farming at night.

“What has a 24-hour economy got to do with farming at night and sleeping or not sleeping with wives at night? Don’t men in 24-hour economies sleep with their wives? Even in war zones, couples manage to do the needful,” he said.

According to him, the NPP flagbearer and the NPP have nothing to offer Ghanaians, adding that “Ghanaians are not that stupid to give the useless, corrupt, and reckless Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government an extension in office.”

“No rational human being will choose a group that has inflicted such pain and suffering on him/her while living large as if there is no tomorrow,” he added.

He stated that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government must pay dearly for the excruciating hardship they have subjected Ghanaians to.

Some government officials and members of the incumbent party have downplayed the idea saying it is not novel. Nonetheless, the Finance Minister in his presentation of the 2024 budget statement to Parliament this month, sneaked in the idea.

The new leader of the NPP and its flagbearer for election 2024, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also mocked the concept saying the former President is clearly out of ideas.

“Today, John Mahama says he has new ideas and that he wants a 24-hour economy, he doesn’t even understand that policy,” the Vice President stated.

“Today, our hospitals, Electricity Company, Water Company, fuel stations, chop bars and many sectors all work 24 hours. Today, because of digitalization you can transfer and receive money in 24 hours, so he doesn’t understand his own policy,” the Vice President argued.

