The 2023 edition of the Ecobank-JoyNews Habitat Fair which kicked off at the Accra International Conference Centre came to a close on Sunday, November 26, with exhibitors slashing their prices to enable prospective buyers purchase more.

The housing and construction fair, which was the 14th edition registered over hundred exhibitors who displayed a wide range of quality housing and building products.

The last day of the fair saw exhibitors offering attractive discount on their products for patrons.

The Pan African financial institution, Ecobank, which was the headline sponsor mounted its stand at the entrance of the venue to provide financial assistance for patrons.

The fair was also sponsored by Elegant Homes, Cities and Habitat, DBS, Global Lightning Centre, Saint-Gobain, Airport City, Sintex Tank and Virtual Infosec Africa.

Some of the exhibitors included SAHS Safety and Home Solutions, STL Superlock and Faim Company Limited.