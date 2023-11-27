The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has advised the youth to bequeath the next generation the legacy of a better tomorrow.

“Forging a legacy is about the mark we leave in the world, the positive impact we have on those around us and the values we pass down to future generations,” he said.

The Speaker said this in a speech read on his behalf at the Knutsford University College’s 13th Matriculation and Congregation ceremonies in Accra.

The event was on the theme: “Forging a Legacy: Your Role as Graduates in Shaping the Future of Our World”.

The Speaker said a legacy did not only mean leaving something behind for people, but also in people.

He urged the graduands to be visionary, passionate, and innovative in their endeavours to impact society positively.

Mr Bagbin said education was not just about accumulating information, but what one did with the information and how it was used to shape one’s life and the entire world.

“Each one of you is not just here to receive a degree, but to accept a responsibility to be architects of the future and to leave a mark in this world that extends beyond your own life.

“You are the authors of your destiny, the artists of your legacy and the architects of your future. If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then you shall be excellent leaders,” he said.

Bishop Dr Douglas Akuamuah-Boateng, Chancellor, Knutsford University College, said in shaping the future of the world, graduates had a role to contribute conscientiously to solving the global problems that had engulfed mankind.

He said today’s graduates needed new perspectives of life, to work hard to curb the numerous global destructive propensities and come out with new philosophies and concepts that would enhance leadership and managerial competencies in industries, educational institutions and politics.

“It is our hope that such competencies would lead to better decision-making by our future leaders, who are graduating today, to help solve the numerous challenges confronting the world,” he added.

He urged them to utilise the skills acquired from the College to be good ambassadors, and contribute immensely to whatever situation or environment they found themselves.

Ms Dora Korkor Kpodo, a Bachelor of Science in Communication and Media Studies student, emerged as the overall best graduating student.

She was awarded a Dell laptop and GH₵10,000 from Stanbic Bank.

Ms Kpodo expressed appreciation to God, her family and all, who supported her in diverse ways to make her dreams a reality.

She advised students, especially females to be determined and committed to their dreams, adding that, with God’s help, they would succeed.

