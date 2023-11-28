Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, has revealed that his salary at Guinean side, Club Industriel de Kamsar, was higher than what he was being paid at his former side.

There have been general concerns about the remuneration of players in the top flight.

Frimpong after spending eight years at Kotoko, the experienced defender joined the Guinean side in 2021 on a two-year deal.

Comparing his salary at Asante Kotoko to what he earned in Guinea, Amos Frimpong said the Guinea salary was higher.

He added that, he left Asante Kotoko because he wanted a new challenge to work in a new environment.

“When you compare my contract at Asante Kotoko and the one I worked for in Guinea, the salary in Guinea was higher than at Asante Kotoko,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Sports Nite Show.

“I had played at Asante Kotoko for so many years, so I wanted to change the environment small,” he added.

Frimpong is currently a free agent after leaving Kamsar following the expiration of his contract.