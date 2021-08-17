Ghanaian dancer, Incredible Zigi hinted at a possible superiority over his colleague Dancegod Lloyd when he revealed that the latter got the opportunity to work with Beyonce because of his negligence.

The sensational dancer, whose real name is Michael Amofa, in an interview on TV3, said Beyonce messaged him first on Instagram but he missed the invitation due to the numerous notifications he receives daily.

Expressing his pain, Incredible Zigi, who has worked with musicians like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Davido among others, said his offer included a physical meetup unlike Dancegod Lloyd, who later got the gig but shot the video in Ghana.

According to Incredible Zigi, a trip to the United States for the video shoot was part of his original offer.

I was checking my requests and saw that they had they ‘dm-ed’ me 57 weeks ago. Anytime I make a video, people mention me in their stories so if there is a DM it goes down.

That’s how I found out later that they had already texted me and they wanted to fly me there. Mine was directly to fly me there. That was around August-October. From that experience, I am always checking my DM, he said.