A hairstylist, Angelina Azumah, has appeared before a Madina District Court over charges of bigamy and fraudulent breach of trust.

She is said to have married an Entomologist based in the United States of America (USA) in the year 2016.

While married to the Entomologist for two years; she married another man in the year 2018.

The accused has denied the charge preferred against her, and the court, presided over by Susana Nyarkotey, has admitted her to bail in the sum of ¢50,000 with three sureties.

The facts as narrated by Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa are that the complainant (name withheld) is based in Oklahoma, USA, while the accused resides at Taifa, Accra.

The prosecution said while the complainant was visiting Ghana on a research assignment in 2016, he met madam Azumah and they got married the same year.

The prosecutor said in December 2020, the complainant came to Ghana and registered their marriage under the ordinance, and he went back to the USA.

While in the USA, the prosecution said the complainant played his role as a husband by remitting her with $400 a month, and he established two well-furnished salons and entrusted them to the accused to be managing them.

Additionally, the complainant opened an account with GCB bank and made the accused and one Paul Akparibo Azure, the complainant’s business partner, signatories.

The prosecution also said the complainant gave the accused ¢50,000 to buy a car for his use whenever he returned to Ghana and the complainant sent pictures of the said car to him (the complainant).

According to the prosecution, the complainant also rented an apartment where the accused and her siblings lived.

The Prosecutor said the complainant wanted to have his privacy with his wife, hence paid an amount of ¢12,000, and the accused also collected ¢14,000 to renovate the salons.

In all, the prosecution said the complainant had spent ¢126,000.

The prosecution said as soon as the complainant left Ghana, the accused rented out the apartment and sold the two salons and a Toyota Corolla without the complainant’s knowledge.

When the complainant returned to Ghana in May this year, the prosecution said the complainant could not find the accused, hence got stranded in the country.

The prosecution said later; the complainant had information that the accused had married another man since September 9, 2018, and currently living with him at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

A report was made to the Madina Domestic Violence, and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and she was arrested.