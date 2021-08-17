A 45-year-old man, Kofi Nyame, has met his death, while another is in critical condition in a gory accident at Fetteh Kakraba on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

The crash involved a faulty tipper truck parked by the roadside and a pickup with registration number GW 1241-19.

According to reports, the deceased, a bar attendant and the driver were heading towards a fuel station to find smaller denomination of GHS 200.

It is said that the driver purchased from their bar and suggested they drove to the fuel station in a bid to find change.

The duo did not reach their destination as the driver lost control and rammed into the nearby faulty tipper truck.

accident at Fetteh Kakraba

Mr Nyame succumbed to his injuries while the driver is in critical condition. The front part of the pickup was badly damaged.

The injured is receiving treatment at the hospital while the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.

Meanwhile, police investigations have commenced.



