Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has advised rapper Obibini to pay colleague rapper Sarkodie some respect in the music industry.

Bulldog’s statement follows Obibini excluding Sarkodie from his list of top five rappers in Ghana during an interview.

According to Obibini, the list is personal, hence he cannot fathom why some Ghanaians cannot comprehend him.

But Bulldog, speaking to Obibini said the list wasn’t apt if Sarkodie wasn’t included because Sarkodie gave him a verse on one of his songs.

When someone rates you, you have to rate back… Sarkodie values you… the rappers in your top 5 might not even mention you when it’s their turn, Bulldog said on the Daybreak Hitz show.

Bulldog explained that, appreciating Sarkodie with a huge fan base will go a long way to cement his upcoming career from stage ‘A to B’.

This is a game… you rate them back it will propel your career from A to B. For Sarkodie to even jump on a song with you means you are not a whack rapper. Respect Sarkodie and learn about the game and don’t be emotional about it, Bulldog said.