Former Manchester United and England footballer, Paul Scholes, has been spoken to by police over claims he flouted lockdown rules by staging a house party.

The Sun newspaper reported a party was held at his Oldham home for his son’s birthday on Friday evening, the day new rules kicked in in Greater Manchester.

The restrictions ban social gatherings in people’s homes and gardens.

Scholes, 45, has not commented on the report.

It comes as authorities in Greater Manchester declared a major incident following recent rises in coronavirus infection rates.

Figures released on Sunday showed the seven-day rate of new coronavirus cases in Oldham had jumped from 41.6 to 62.8 per 100,000 people, with 148 new cases – the second highest rate in England.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “On Sunday we were made aware of allegations of an earlier breach of Covid-19 restrictions at a residential property in the Oldham area.

“In line with normal procedure and policing by consent, officers attended and engaged with an individual explaining the restrictions and encouraging them to be compliant.”

Midfielder Scholes won a string of trophies in a glittering career with United and earned 66 caps for England.

He is now co-owner of League Two side Salford City.