The General Overseer of the Perez Chapel has highlighted 10 commitments that the governing New Patriotic Party and opposition National Democratic Congress must make as the country prepares for the 2020 general election.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, in his national transformation on Sunday, said these commitments, when carried out, will be in the interest of the people.

According to him, the campaign of the two major political parties must be people-oriented in order for the parties to obtain the votes of the electorate.

Listing the commitments, Bishop Agyinasare said:

Deliver to us a civil service that is non-partisan and will not be afraid when government change.

Complete and utilise projects started by previous government.

Tribal politics will not be upheld.

Government will not spend our money recklessly by incurring judgement debts and excessive borrowing.

Politicians will not have different rules applied to them than the citizens.

Team will not insult their opponents.

The one that wins will be swift to fight corruption.

The political class will not sideline other pillars of the society.

They will ensure that our democracy will allow us freedom of speech.

Whoever is in power will allow a strong opposition TV and radio stations because without strong opposition we are a one-party state.

He then advised journalists to desist from mixing facts with emotions, noting that this is a critical year and must be handled delicately.