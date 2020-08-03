The Ministry of the Interior has declared Tuesday, August 4, 2020, as a statutory Public Holiday to mark the celebration of Founders’ Day.

The day thus celebrates Ghanaians’ forebears who laid their lives to birth the country ‘Ghana’.

A statement from the Ministry urged the public to observe the day as such throughout the country.

READ ALSO:

“The general public is advised to observe the safety protocols associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), especially in relation to social events at public places,” the statement added.

Find the Ministry’s tweet on the declaration below: