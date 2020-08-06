The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has filed a complaint against politician Kennedy Agyapong.

The complaint filed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Headquarters for the Assin Central Member of Parliament legislator, Kennedy Agyapong to be invited for threatening Mr Gyamfi’s life.

The letter noted the complaint has become necessary due to recent history of Investigative Journalist, Ahmed Suale’s death after similar threats.

Mr Gyamfi also claims Mr Agyapong has contracted thugs to attack him.

Read the full invitation letter below: