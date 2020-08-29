A group calling itself Volta Caucus has appealed to the former Local Government Minister, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi to withdraw his latest book ‘Working with Rawlings’ from the public domain.

This, according to the group known as the Volta Caucus, is because the various inaccuracies in the book have become a source of raging controversy between the author and former President Jerry John Rawlings who is the Founder of the party.

“It is in the greater interest of the NDC and Ghana that we are seeking this and anticipating peace to prevail,” part of a statement released by the group read.

In the statement, signed by some 12 regional executives representing the group, the Volta Caucus also called for calm and unity within the ranks and file of the party.

They said they were “saddened that this issue will come up at such a crucial time when Ghanaians are crying for an electoral rescue from the maladministration and misrule of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.”

ALSO READ:

They are, therefore, urging the two factions to “allow cool heads to prevail, so there can be unity for the collective good of the party.

“The 2020 election is so crucial requiring all energy and hands-on-deck because it is that election which will again define Ghana’s destiny. It is an election which will have good triumph over evil and to return Ghana onto the path of development, departing from the status quo; an affinity for treachery and engagement in divisive politics; a typical case as we witnessed and suffered during the recent Voters Registration exercise.”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: