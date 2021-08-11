The National Youth Authority (NYA) will on Thursday, August 12, 2021, hold a summit to commemorate International Youth Day.

The event is scheduled for 10:00 am at Cedi House on the University of Ghana (Legon), campus in Accra.

Themed Transforming Food Systems, Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health, the event will be graced by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif.

Other keynote addresses will also be given by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, Nelson Owusu Ansah and his Deputy, Akosua Manu.

Scores of students, Nation Builders’ Corp recruits among others will also be in attendance.

Mr Ansah, speaking about the event on Asempa FM’s Ekosiii Sen, said it will be celebrated at all NYA secretariats nationwide.

ALSO READ:

“We are ready to help the Youth of Ghana. This year we want to engage more youth in agric and agribusiness. We think it is a driving force and for national development,” he said.

International Youth Day is an awareness day designated by the United Nations to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth.

It offers an opportunity to celebrate and mainstream young peoples’ voices, actions and initiatives, as well as their meaningful, universal and equitable engagement.