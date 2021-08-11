ASEPA petitions Special Prosecutor to investigate Frontier Healthcare Services' contract

Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate the contract between Frontiers Healthcare Services and the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

According to ASEPA, there has been very little information about the agreement which tasks Frontiers Health Services to offer Covid-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In a letter dated August, 11, to Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, ASEPA stated that it believes the Public Procurement Law was not properly complied with.

“The Minister of Health announced that a total of about $17 million has been accumulated from the testing of passengers at the Kotoka International Airport since last year when the borders were opened, and out of that amount, only a paltry $1million in terms of revenue was accrued to Ghana.

“This contractual in-balance in what is supposed to be a partnership arrangement, is cause for worry for a number of Civil Society leaders and well-meaning Ghanaians, who are raising a number of questions regarding the agreement, whether it was in the best interest of the State,” part of the letter, signed by the Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, read.

The Anti-Corruption CSO wants the Special Prosecutor to ascertain who signed the contract, what are the terms of the contract and the processes leading to the selection of Frontiers Health Services by the Ghana Airports Company.

They also tasked Mr Agyebeng to investigate the background of the company, including the shareholders and its country of origin, to ascertain who the beneficial owners are.

ASEPA also wants information on, “the total amount of money generated from the Covid-19 testing at the airport from the inception of this agreement till 31 July 2021. Investigate allegations of money laundering against Frontiers Health Services in respect of the repatriation of monies generated from the Covid-19 testing at the Airport.”

The Special Prosecutor was also asked to, “investigate allegations of procurement breaches against the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company and the Minister of Aviation in respect of this Frontiers contract.”

ASEPA urged Mr Agyebeng to produce a corruption risk assessment report on the transaction and initiate criminal prosecutions against all persons found culpable in, “this rip-off transaction.”

