A two-year-old nursing mother has been reported dead with her baby and driver in critical condition in an accident at Gomoa Mpota on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning.

It involved an Ivory Coast bound Cargo car with the registration number LND 106 X-Z and a KIA Pickup with registration number GR 3934-Z.

Police sources indicate the Pickup run into the Cargo truck which was parked on the stretch.

This was after the Cargo developed a fault but the driver failed to put a warning sign behind it to alert colleague drivers.

The nursing mother died on the spot while the injured are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The Cargo driver is also in the custody of the Winneba Divisional Police Command.