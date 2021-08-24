A male survivor of Sunday’s accident on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway has recounted how bystanders left them to their fate in the crash which resulted in the death of 10 people and others injured.

According to him, there were a lot of people at the scene, who could have helped to rescue the victims and save lives.

“I was travelling with some people so when I managed to get up, I rescued them first after breaking the glass of the bus to let them go through the back and I asked someone to open the front door.

“Another guy, who could have helped was not conscious so I was left alone to rescue those I could and it took about 30 to 45 minutes before the Police and ambulance came,” he narrated on Accra-based 3FM.

However, they stood aloof and instead filmed the ghastly situation, leaving the victims to perish.

“But what breaks my heart is that there were a lot of people there who could have helped to save lives but they were on their phones recording videos of what had happened,” he said broken-hearted.

A total of 10 people were killed on the spot with 12 others in critical conditions after two buses collided in a wrongful overtaking at Gomoa Mampong.

The bus with registration number GN 4741-10 is said to have been coming from Takoradi to Accra while the Deploma Bus with registration number GS 6262-19 was from Accra to Ivory Coast.

Listen to the audio attached above: