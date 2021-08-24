Seven female wedding guests have died in an auto crash in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the accident, which involved a Toyota Sienna with about nine women on board, occurred along Orogun Road around 5:00 pm Saturday, August 21. 

The women, said to be from Agorodei Peile Quarters in Bomadi community of Delta State, were returning from a marriage ceremony of their sister at Agbor when the incident occurred. 

According to reports, their vehicle veered off the road into a bush, and somersaulted many times. About seven persons died on the spot, including the driver. Two persons, however, survived.

The two survivors were said to have been rushed to a hospital in Ughelli community.

A member of the Bomadi community, Prince Perekeme Bonny, said the deceased will be laid to rest on Wednesday. 

“Great lost at BOMADI town. Seven beautiful Vibrate ladies dead at a motor accident on their way back home from their sister’s marriage ceremony at Agbo. The motor tumbled into a Calvert river. Two ladies survived and seven ladies died. All are from Agorodei peile Quarters, BOMADI federated Urban community,” he wrote. 




