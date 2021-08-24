After months of running their mouths on social media the moment of separating the ‘boys from the men’ has finally come.

This is the case of popular actor, Jim Iyke and his colleague, Uche Maduagwu, who has made it a business to pry into Mr Iyke’s financial affair.

Actor Iyke faced Mr Maduagwu fair and square when they clashed at a radio station where the former was booked for an interview to promote his newly premiered movie.

Mr Iyke, who has harboured anger in him for a while, confronted Mr Maduagwu for releasing what he said are libellous statements against him.

Recall Mr Maduagwu had challenged the veteran actor to reveal the source of his wealth, after he alleged that he is financed by some politicians as well as shady deals and rituals.

In his words: “I will leave Nollywood the day Jim Iyke will tell us the source of his wealth.”

According to him, the actor’s salary off movies does not correspond with the flashy lifestyle he shows off, including buying expensive imported clothes.

Mr Maduagwu, in his argument, made reference to Hushpuppi, a billionaire currently facing trial for international money laundering and cyber crime.

Mr Iyke has finally responded to the accusation; not the verbal banter he wanted, but with punches and kicks.

In videos circulated on social media, a furious actor Iyke could be seen asking some aids why they allowed Mr Maduagwu into the premise knowing fully well he has been invited.

“Are you mad? You think I won’t find you, a troll in real life. What is he doing here?” he confronted.

Mr Maduagwu, however, reiterated his accusations, a move that touched his nerve.

In retaliation, Mr Iyke flew in a punch which missed the target, but his kick was on point.

He threw Mr Maduagwu out of the studio hallway and proceeded to meet him in the chamber where the scuffle continued.

Watch video below: