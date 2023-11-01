The Ministry of Finance has disputed claims about a new tax policy where shippers will be required to obtain an Electronic Cargo Transit number.

A viral letter purported to have been issued by the Ministry suggested that, all shipments to Ghana, including transit shipments are required to obtain an Electronic Cargo Transit number (ECTN/SPN) and submit same to Antaser Afrique BVBA for verification.

However, in a statement dated October 31, 2023, the Ministry has denied the content of the letter.

“The letter alleged that as of 15th September 2023, all shipments to Ghana, including transit shipment are required to obtain an Electronic Cargo Transit number (ECTN/SPN) and submit same to Antaser Afrique BVBA for verification.

“The Ministry wishes to inform all shippers and stakeholders that the letter and its content are fake and should be ignored,” the Ministry noted.

The Ministry has further expressed appreciation to shipping agents and stakeholders who prompted them on the purported letter, assuring them to inform the public of any government’s intended new tax policy.

“We thank all stakeholders who alerted us and made inquiries and wish to assure them that, as is done with all policies, extensive consultation will be done with relevant stakeholders whenever the government wishes to introduce a new policy or tax,” the Ministry noted.

