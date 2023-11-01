The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will not be disenfranchised in the District Assembly election.

The victims according to the EC will be allowed to vote in the election without voters’ ID cards.

The Deputy Electoral Commission in charge of operations, Samuel Tettey announced this at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Mr Tettey explained the Commission reached this conclusion following the flood which has displaced over 30,000 residents and rendered them homeless with belongings also destroyed.

“As for other particulars, I can’t speak to that. If it is the voter ID card that you have lost and your name is properly entered into the register, you can still vote without the voter ID card,” he stated.

However, he advised that to ensure a smooth and hustle-free exercise, voters must ensure they go to the right polling stations.

“So whether you have the voter ID card or not, on the day of the election if you are able to know the polling station [that is all]. The difficulty is that if you go to the wrong polling station you are going to waste everybody’s time but if you go to the right polling station, your name will be on the register and you will be allowed to vote,” Mr Tettey admonished.

Meanwhile, the election has been set for December 19, 2023.

