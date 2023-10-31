The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, has ordered a parliamentary probe into the Akosombo Dam spillage.

On September 15, the Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the spilling of excess water due to rising levels of the Akosombo and Kpong Hydro Dams.

Weeks after the spillage started, many residents living along the Lower Volta Basin lost their homes and farms to the floods caused by the spillage.

In all, nine districts were affected by the spillage.

Heart-wrenching tales have emerged from the South, Central, and North Tongu districts of the Volta Region, where the devastation had been very severe.

The once vibrant communities of Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo were all submerged underwater.

Over 26,000 people according to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), were displaced and rendered homeless.

Some institutions and individuals have since presented relief items to residents.

A section of the Public has criticised VRA for not sensitising the affected communities enough before undertaking the spillage.

Commenting on the development, Speaker Bagbin said the devastation caused by the spillage “cuts across from the coasts up to the north and so many more constituencies are affected. Not just those downstream alone, therefore the task is enormous and we need to work on it together.”

According to him, it is unacceptable that an activity as potentially destructive as dam spillage was done without a well-thought-through security and safety preparedness plan.

In this regard, he noted that “Parliament will take the necessary action to inquire into the matter and make recommendations for the protection of properties and lives living along the Volta Lake and other settlements along riverbeds.”

This, he said, is a national assignment and Parliament should be seen as leading in finding solutions to this problem confronting the nation.

Meanwhile, VRA has announced that it has brought to an end its spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

They however, assured that they are still committed to relief and rehabilitation efforts until lives and livelihoods are restored.