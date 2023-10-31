Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia has strongly asserted that he is the National Democratic Congress’ formidable challenger heading into the 2024 election, among his fellow contenders.

Dr. Bawumia contends that, none of the aspirants can boast of the vase experience he has accumulated in national elections throughout his career.

More importantly, he said he has the magic wand to retire to former President John Mahama, flagbearer of NDC in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia emphasizes that, the 2024 general election is a break or win situation hence the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must present a candidate capable of shaking the foundations of the NDC and lead the party to victory.

He is therefore confident that he uniquely possesses the qualities required to accomplish this mission, setting him apart from his fellow candidates.

Other aspirants are urging delegates to vote against the Vice President due to poor management of the economy in the Akufo-Addo government.

However, Dr. Bawumia is fighting off such assertions indicating he does not have full control of what happens in government.