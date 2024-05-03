The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has commiserated with the Dumor family following the death of their daughter, Mawuena Trebarh.

This was during a visit to the residence of Professor Ernest Dumor on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Mawuena, an elder sister of the late BBC broadcaster, Komla Dumor, passed away after a brief illness on April 11, 2024.

In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama eulogised Mawuena as a remarkable woman who left an indelible impact on the lives of those around her.

“She will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her,” he mourned.

Her death according to the former President is not a loss to only the family but the entire nation.

“It’s a great loss to us all, but our hearts at this moment go out to Prof and her little girl. Words cannot heal the grief we all feel. “May God grant Mawuena a peaceful rest from the suffering she went through in the last stages of her life,” he added.

Mr Mahama during the visit also signed a book of condolence opened in honour of the former and first female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Mrs. Trebarh, celebrated for her remarkable achievements in both the private and public sectors, left behind a legacy of groundbreaking contributions to Ghana’s business landscape.

Her illustrious career spanned various senior executive roles, including pioneering work as the first female underground exploration geologist at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd. She later assumed pivotal positions at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd., where she led Corporate Communications, and at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN), serving as head of Corporate Service.

