A former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Director of Special Duties for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye, has revealed plans to launch an advocacy group called the Jail Them.

The primary objective of this group is to press the ruling party to hold accountable the officials of the Akufo-Addo government should they lose power in the December polls.

Mr. Adorye said certain former NPP officials are “extremely corrupt” and are exploiting their positions for personal gain.

“When NPP goes into opposition, I will launch ‘Jail Them’ advocacy group to deal with corrupt officials” he said in an interview on Accra FM on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Mr. Adorye said immediately the NPP exits power, he will submit their dossier to the new government for legal action.

His motivation, he explained, is to ensure the resources of the country are not looted by a select few.

