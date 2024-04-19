A delegation of the Multimedia Group Limited has paid a visit to the family of the late Mawuena Trebarh, former Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Mrs. Trebarh, sister of the late Joy FM and BBC broadcaster, Komla Dumor, passed away last week after an illness.

Led by the Chief Operating Officer Ken Ansah, the MGL team commended the Dumor family’s significant contributions to Ghanaian media.

Mr. Ansah highlighted Mawuena’s life as a testament to resilience, speed, and diligence.

Prof. Ernest Dumor, father of Mawuena and his niece also Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie warmly received the team.

Prof. Dumor spoke about the deep connection between the Dumor family and the Multimedia Group.

Komla, his late son, was the esteemed host of the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, a flagship brand within the group before joining the BBC where he excelled tremendously before his sudden passing a decade ago.

Madam Gomashie expressed admiration for her uncle Prof. Dumor’s resilience and faith during this difficult time.

ALSO READ:

Family of Mawuena Trebarh speaks on her death

Mawuena Trebarh: Family to issue statement on her death

George Andah’s emotional tribute to Mawuena Trebarh