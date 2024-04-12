The family of esteemed business executive and communications specialist, Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebarh, who tragically passed away on Thursday, April 11, is preparing to issue a statement regarding her untimely demise.

Devastated family members on Friday gathered at the family’s residence at Haatso in Accra and indicated that a formal statement is currently being arranged.

Mawuena’s passed away after a short battle with illness.

Mawuena, known for her remarkable contributions, was the sister of the late Ghanaian broadcaster, Komla Dumor, renowned for his work at the BBC and Multimedia Group, as well as Dr. Korshie Dumor, a medical practitioner based in the United States. She was the eldest of three children born to sociologist and former Electoral Commission member, Prof. Ernest Dumor, and the late Mrs. Cecilia Dumor.

Her passing, just a day shy of her 52nd birthday, has left a void in the hearts of many who admired her accomplishments.

Notably, Mawuena made history as the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and held prominent roles at Newmont Ghana and MTN (Scancom), serving as Corporate Services Executive.

During the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, she was appointed as the spokesperson for a team of specialists by the National Democratic Congress, tasked with offering counsel and support to government efforts.

Mawuena is survived by her husband, Divine Trebarh of the Ghana Air Force, and her daughter, Katherine Joy Trebarh.

Her legacy of professionalism, leadership, and dedication will continue to inspire many in the years to come.

