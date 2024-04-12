Asante Kotoko legend, Charles Taylor has called on Prosper Narteh Ogum to resign from the club to save his reputation amid the poor performance of the club.

His remarks follow their home defeat to Nsaotreman FC on Thursday night at the Baba Yara Stadium. The results leave Kotoko at the 10th on the Premier League log with 33 points.

The club has recorded no wins in their last six games in the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

With the club struggling to win games, Taylor, who is a Ghana Premier League legend, has implored the former WAFA boss to quit his role to save his reputation.

“Prosper Narteh Ogum won the Premier League with Asante Kotoko, but his second coming has been a disaster, which is not good for him and the club,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“It is very worrying not to have a management team at this team. The IMC is not helping the team because the composition is even not good but then Otumfuo in his wisdom think it is good for the club but with the performance of Prosper Narteh Ogum, I think it will be better for him to resign from the club to save his reputation” Charles Taylor added.

Abdul Manaf broke the deadlock but Shadrack Addo equalized to end the first half 1-1 but a late goal by Mohammed Abdul Rahaman sealed the win for Nsoatreman FC.

Asante Kotoko will hope to record a win when they face Dreams FC in the Matchday 26 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

READ ALSO