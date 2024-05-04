A sub-chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council and a renowned cocoa farmer, Nana Kyei Sikapa II has called on Ghanaians to reject former President John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing a gathering during a tour of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, he said the former President does not deserve another chance.

“I am a cocoa farmer, and I have a huge cocoa farm. I hired a farm hand to take care of the farm, but the hired worker failed to nurture the cocoa, and the cocoa was attacked by swollen shoots. I then decided to fire this employee of mine.

After years of work to nurture the cocoa farm to get it working again, my former employee comes back demanding that I hire him again to work in the very farm he failed to nurture when he had the opportunity to do the same. Will you hire this person again to afford him another opportunity to destroy your farm a second time?” he quizzed.

“This analogy fits former President John Dramani Mahama perfectly. He has been President before, and he failed us woefully, for which reason the people of Ghana rejected him. If he has not been President before, that will certainly be a different matter.

“In Mr Mahama’s case, he has been President before, and he failed us so for this one, Nananom, I’ll plead that we have this at the back of our minds and campaign against him” he said.

