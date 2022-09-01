The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has admonished national service personnel to position themselves to leverage on the opportunities available to become successful entrepreneurs.

He has also urged them to endeavour to be responsible young adults who will contribute to the development of the country.

He made this statement at a send-off ceremony organised by the management of the Authority to bid the NSS persons farewell.

Mr Hadzide briefed the personnel on the current state of employment and encouraged them to venture into their own businesses no matter how small, as the Authority is always open to them for support and assistance.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy CEO, Nelson Owusu Ansah, reiterated that the workspace is a very competitive one and has no space for people who lack direction and plan.

He further advised that the NSS personnel put up the right attitude towards work and also consider internship and volunteer opportunities in other organizations.

Deputy NYA boss, Nelson Owusu Ansah

Mr Ansah mentioned the National Youth Volunteers Program as a platform they can take advantage of.