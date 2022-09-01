More photos have popped up from Kumawood actress Gloria Kani’s traditional wedding which took place some days ago.

The actress held a yellow and purple themed event and photos of the event captured her looking ravishing.

She held a pre-birthday bash before her traditional event. A white wedding is expected to come off in the coming days.

The engagement photos captured her in her mustard colored kente gown with short hair and a beautiful make up which blended perfectly in her skin.

Some photos captured her with her mother who was also bursting with joy.

In a post she made on Instagram, she thanked her husband for making her believe in real love again