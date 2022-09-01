Following a meeting between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission Board on Wednesday, 31st August 2022, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio together with the Board on Thursday, September 1, 2022, paid a working visit to the Accra Zoo.

The visit follows the killing of an intruder by a lion on Sunday, August 28th 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the Sector Minister, Mr. Owusu-Bio called for a comprehensive report on the current security measures being put in place at the Zoo, stressing that the report “should include timelines”.

He asked the Board and Management of the Commission to as a matter of necessity erect a “high fence wall” to wade off intruders.

Mr. Benito used the opportunity to debunk the false information circulating that lions had escaped from the Zoo.

He assured that the lion, lioness and two cubs are secured in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo.

The Deputy Minister used his visit to also interact with staff of the Zoo and encouraged them not to live in fear, but rather they should work hard for the benefits of themselves, the Commission and the country at large.

The Deputy CEO of the Commission in-charge of Wildlife, Mr. Musah Iddrisu outlined some key measures being put in place to give the Zoo the needed face-lift.

These he said, include full scale electricity, camera traps at vantage points, three main gates, security post to house three permanent staff and a patrol team for the entire Achimota forest reserve.

He was, however, quick to add that efforts were underway to regularly train Zoo staff to enable them acquire best practices and adequate knowledge in the field.

Plans, according to the Commission, are also in place to provide uniform for staff and visitor tags for easy identification.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry, Francis Manu Adabor, at the meeting said the time has come for the Forestry Commission to market the Achimota Zoo like that of Sancity in South Africa.

He also called on the Commission to “make good use of the Accra Zoo”.

The Accra Zoo is currently closed following the incident while the Police commence investigation into the matter.