The Audit Service has revealed that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) caused financial loss to the state between 2019 and 2021.

According to the Service’s latest report, NADMO recruited some staff who were either without the required basic certificates or qualifications but were inappropriately placed at higher ranks.

The wrong placement, is said to have resulted in overpayment of salaries totaling GH¢492,143.88.

This, according to the Auditor-General, contravenes Section 7 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) which requires that a Spending Officer of a covered entity shall ensure the regularity and proper use of money appropriated in that covered entity.

The Auditor–General indicated that failure to do so constitutes loss of funds to the State, which could have been used to employ more people to reduce unemployment.

Management of NADMO in response said the appointment letters were issued to the staff at NADMO Head Office, which they did not have control over.

The report also reveals that an employee of NADMO at the Mampong office in the Ashanti region, Edward Orstin Amoabeng and five others who were granted an 18 Months Study Leave with pay ending 23 April 2019 to study in the Netherlands, failed to either resume duty after the leave expired or communicate to Management for an extension.

Despite his failure to resume duty after a series of letters had been written to remind him, Management approved the payment of unearned salary amounting to GH¢114,428.89 between the period May to November 2019.

The report directed the National Coordinator of NADMO to ensure the money is refunded or he is surcharged.