A sombre mood engulfed Tala Girls’ High School in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon after a Form Three student died in the school compound in what is suspected to be a case of suicide.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, the body of the 16-year-old girl was found hanging from the roof of a dormitory.

The police said the student had earlier on been reprimanded for allegedly stealing Sh2,500 (over GHS200) and a box of pencils from another student.

The girl is reported to have taken responsibility and asked to be allowed to go to the dormitory to retrieve the stolen items.

The student was told by the teacher to retrieve the money from where she had hidden it during break time and surrender it to the school’s administration.

Police said the student was given keys to the dormitory by the dorm prefect but she failed to return. This prompted the deputy principal to go looking for her.

“The student took long to come back, thus making the deputy principal suspicious. The teacher, thereafter, proceeded to the dormitory in the company of three other students, where they discovered the student’s lifeless body hanging from the roof of the dormitory,” the police said in a report filed at Tala Police Station.

The teenager’s body was thereafter taken to a Hospital mortuary.