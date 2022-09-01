The Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has said it is cheap to access healthcare in Ghana with the NHIS card.

“When you meet 100 Ghanaians, 50 percent don’t have health insurance and in this current world, if half of the population is not covered by insurance it is a security threat.

“Trust me that it takes 8 cedis to have access to health care in Ghana for a whole year. We charge 8 cedis for the whole year, if you are a SSNIT contributor, you don’t pay the premium, you pay only the processing fee,” he explained.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, the NHIA CEO, who says his wife and three kids are all on the scheme, stated people who are not on the NHIS are either ignorant or do not care.

“For those who are not SSNIT contributors, it takes 28 cedis to be on the scheme. The scheme covers some medical treatments such as appendix, fibroid and so on and so if you meet Ghanaians who don’t have the card, then that person is ignorant,” he added.

Dr Okoe Boye stressed he wants to make the NHIS the most visible and relevant public organisation in the country.

