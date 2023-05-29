The National Youth Authority (NYA) has advised young people in the private sector to be abreast with modern trends in business in order to keep their businesses running.

Speaking at a workshop organised to empower young stylists and those in the cosmetic industry in the Eastern Region, the Eastern Regional Director of NYA, Mariam Mensa Minnah, said that the private sector continues to play a major role in the economy and the ever changing phase of doing business within the sector requires stakeholders to adapt to current trends.

She mentioned that it is essential to build young Ghanaians to build their capacity to meet international standards and create a level playing ground for effective competition.

The NYA’s core mandate is to provide relevant and conducive environment that defines and supports the implementation of effective frontline youth empowerment practices, focusing on young people’s participation in socio-economic and political development whilst facilitating private and third sector provider investments in youth empowerment.

The training workshop, which was in collaboration with a Japanese firm Kanekalon Products, brought together stylists and cosmetologists from across the Eastern Region.

Participants were taught proper bookkeeping, how to identify quality products, and access to credit facilities, among others.

After organising a fifth successful session, the authority intends to make the training an annual event.

