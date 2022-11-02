Despite the upsurge in prices of goods and services, transportation fares and high standard of living, national service personnel will still receive GH₵559.04 as allowance.

This was made known when the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi embarked on a tour of NSS validation centres prior to their deployment.

He said the government was working to cushion service personnel with a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

“Like Oliver Twist, he will always ask for more. So if you ask me, Oliver is always asking and we are hopeful that the President will do something about them.

“Recently, the President gave workers COLA and once the President has started this, it will also get to their turn,” he told the media.

NS personnel have decried the current economic challenges.

They have therefore called on the NSS Director to consider increasing the NSS allowance in the midst of the economic crisis.

