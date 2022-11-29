The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) is alleged to have disrespected a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Hospital for correcting his daughter’s wrongful prescription.

Alex Opoku Mensah is reported to have barged into the surgical ward of the hospital, where his daughter is currently serving as a house officer, to verbally abuse and threaten the nurse.

According to eyewitnesses, the medical officer prescribed the wrong dosage for a two-year-old child with convulsion.

The nurse, upon noticing the medical blunder, called on the young doctor to rectify the wrongful medication.

However, they say the house officer took offence and reported the issue to her father who later visited the health facility to angrily insult the nurse who questioned his daughter’s prescription.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has since issued a communique calling for the immediate sack of the Ashanti regional boss of NSS for his indecorous behaviour.

“The Public Services Commission and Government for that matter should sack the said regional director immediately because he is not fit for the director position he holds in public service. He had absolutely NO RIGHT to enter Manhyia hospital and verbally abuse and threaten the nurse in question who was on duty at the time,” the statement read.

ALSO READ:

No bed syndrome: Ashanti Region seeks expedited completion of hospital projects

Here’s why Morgan Freeman wore gloves in Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

The nurses have threatened they will call upon their members at the facility to boycott their duties if Mr Mensah is not sacked within the next 72 hours.

The national nurses and midwives’ body has charged the local authorities to report the issue to the Police for further investigations to commence.