The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Alex Opoku-Mensah, has, with immediate effect, been suspended.

The suspension, according to management, was communicated at an emergency meeting on Wednesday where Mr Opoku-Mensah was present.

A statement, signed by the Acting Director of Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, indicated the action is to allow further investigations into the viral video.

He is, therefore, expected to appear before a Committee of Inquiry set up to probe the matter on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Mr Opoku-Mensah on Sunday verbally assaulted a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Hospital for allegedly speaking rudely with a house officer who is his daughter.

He was heard in a recorded audio calling the said nurse a frustrated science student, adding that if he had the power, no General Arts student would be given the opportunity to be a nurse unless they study Science or Home Economics.

Mr Opoku-Mensah apologised for his conduct in a Facebook post two days after the incident but his conduct was widely condemned amidst calls by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association for his dismissal.

Meanwhile, the Committee has up to a month to investigate and submit its report to the management of NSS.

Below is the full statement: