The National Service Scheme Director in the Ashanti Region, Alex Opoku-Mensah, who has been caught in the middle of an altercation that he had with a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital, has issued an apology.

This follows a viral audio that captured the NSS director on tape verbally attacking a staff nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.

In the audio recording of the incident, Alex Poku-Mensah is heard hurling insults and threats at the nurse for allegedly intimidating his daughter, who is a house officer at the hospital.

But in an apology shared on his Facebook page, Mr Poku-Mensah stated that what happened was not his style.

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public as well as the nursing fraternity and Manhyia Hospital.

“This has never been my style but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter (doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter,” he wrote.

He described what happened as a ‘mishap’ and asked for forgiveness.

“I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such. I look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship between any affected person,” he added.

A/R: NSS boss allegedly insults nurse for correcting daughter’s wrong prescription