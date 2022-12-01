Highlife and afrobeat singer, King Promise, has had the opportunity to wine and dine with some Chelsea legends in Qatar.

King Promise took a step from the buzz surrounding the world cup to have a special time with Didier Drogba, John Terry & Marcel Desailly.

The artiste was bursting with emotions when he met one of his favorites, Brazilian legend Cafu.

It has always been King Promise’s dream from childhood to play alongside some world stars, but his music career overshadowed his love for soccer.

Though he did not get to play with the legends, he still managed to secure a seat with greats at a dining table in Qatar.

The photos he shared on Twitter has earned him some bragging rights from Ghanaians who have expressed envy.

King Promise is currently on a sponsored trip to Qatar to rally behind the Ghana Black Stars who have won their first game against South Korea and are anticipating their next match.

Black Stars will fixture against Uruguay at 3:00pm on Friday, a decider on which team moves to the knockout stage.

With three points for Ghana and a lone point for Uruguay, both teams are battling for the slot only second to Portugal who are leading the Group H for the 2022 World Cup.