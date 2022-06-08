The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has hinted at a possible increment of up to a GH₵ 1,000 monthly allowance for personnel.

The Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware Mensah, who disclosed this, said broader stakeholder discussions have began.

“We have for a long time now proposed for an increment but yet to get it. The appropriation for this year has already been done so it is out. However, we are hopeful it will be factored into next year’s budget.

“We have so much faith in that since the government has already shown commitment to improving the welfare of the youth. So, let’s keep our fingers crossed because NSS is trying hard to ensure that the allowances are increased. We have proposed GH¢1,000,” she told Accra-based Neat FM.

All graduates of tertiary institutions in Ghana are mandated by law to complete a year’s mandatory service at various institutions.

But the last time personnel witnessed an increase in their GH¢450 allowance was in April 2017.

They are currently paid a monthly allowance of GH¢559 but there have been numerous appeals for an increase amid claims of delayed payment.

Play the audio above: