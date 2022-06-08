The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has dismissed claims they owe service personnel allowances.

According to the Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware-Mensah, all allowances have been duly paid except for May 2022 which is currently being processed.

“Categorically, the National Service Secretariat does not owe any service person any allowance as we speak.

“Per our system, April is the month that has just ended, and that allowance has been paid and so if there is anything to be paid, it’s that of May, and it is being processed to be paid,” she told Accra-based Citi FM.

Her comment comes on the back of a demonstration held on Monday by a group calling itself Coalition of Suffering National Service Personnel over their unpaid allowances.

Clad in red and wielding placards, the group says their three months salaries which are in arrears must be paid.

According to them, the delay in payment of their allowance is causing financial hardship due to recent price hikes of goods and services.

But Madam Mensah maintains the scheme has never at any point defaulted in paying allowances once personnel go through the due process.

“We have never defaulted in any of these processes. We do not owe arrears. I am putting it on record that, NSS does not owe a single person who has cleared his or her processes for payment,” she explained.