Chief Executive Officer of Berry Ladies football club, Gifty Oware-Mensah has rated the Black Queens ahead of the Black Stars, insisting the women’s side is better.

Her assessment follows the Queens impressive performance under Swiss manager, Nora Hauptle.

In the 2024 Women’s AFCON qualifiers, the Black Queens are currently in the second round of the qualifiers following a 12-0 aggregate against Rwanda.

Gifty Oware-Mensah speaking to Citi Sports said she believes that Chris Hughton and his squad cannot be compared to the current Black Queens squad under the stewardship of coach Nora Häuptle.

“It is encouraging that the Black Queens are doing better and I think, at the point, I can even proudly say maybe, Ghana’s Black Queens are doing better than the Black Stars,” she added.

The Black Queens will face Namibia in the next round of the Women’s AFCON qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars after a poor performance in the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon will hope to improve their performance in the next edition of the tournament slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

READ ALSO