Black Queens coach, Nora Häuptle believes Ghana is in the top 10 countries in Africa in the women’s game.

Her comment comes after her side won the first round of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Rwanda.

Speaking at the post-game presser, Häuptle believes her side is at the level of the top 5 or 10 countries in Africa at the moment.

“I think we are a top 10 or a top 5 team in Africa, first of all,” she said.

“I am very convinced that we are competitive and confident that we will qualify for the Women’s African Cup of Nations and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games,” she added.

The Black Queens recorded a 7-0 win in the first leg in Kigali before recording a 5-0 in the reverse leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

With this triumph, the Black Queens will face Namibia next in the subsequent round of qualifiers, as they continue their quest in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Namibia on the other progressed to the second round by virtue of defeating Gambia in both legs of the qualifiers.

Ghana’s Black Queens will be hoping to qualify for the AFCON after missing out on the last edition in Morocco.

