Afrobeats and highlife musician, Wendy Shay has shared chilling details of her recent near-fatal accident that saw her being rushed from Ghana to a hospital in Germany for treatment.

Known for her chart-topping hits, Wendy Shay was in a near-death situation after advising young talents to seek spiritual backing to help them succeed in the competitive world of entertainment.

However, just days after this advice, the singer’s Jeep Wrangler collided with a tipper truck loaded with stones in Accra, an incident she describes as a deliberate spiritual attack.

Speaking about her harrowing experience on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Wendy Shay said the accident was not just tragic but a deliberate attempt on her life.

“Some people wanted to kill me so they could blame my manager, Bullet. The accident I had was serious but it’s funny because those who wanted to kill me know themselves” she stated.

On why she thinks the accident was a spiritual attack, Wendy Shay said the tipper truck mangled behind repairs but she miraculously survived.

“The tipper truck rather somersaulted and got condemned, and I feel like it was more of a David and Goliath fight. It was loaded with rocks, that is how serious it was. Thank God, here I am” she cried.

When the show host tried to convince her that the accident could have been a mechanical fault, Wendy Shay still maintained her stance.

“I am very logical and diplomatic and I like to weigh things. I know what I am talking about. I have not checked with any deity but what I can say is that they know themselves. I am not going to mention their names or say anything, but they know themselves. I do not get scared because I am a child of God. You cannot kill me until God says it’s time,” she said confidently.

As the investigation into the accident continues, Wendy Shay remains resolute and is now focusing on her recovery and her passion for music.

She is currently promoting her new song “Love Me Now”.

