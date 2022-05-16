North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has asked government to release funds for the payment of National Service allowance arrears for the months of March and April.

He says the delay in the payment of the allowance “is most unfair and insensitive,” given the current harsh economic conditions.

Scores of National Service personnel took to social media in March to lament the unpaid allowances, saying the situation has made life difficult for them.

The National Service Scheme then apologised for the development and said the delay was not deliberate. It assured of working around the clock to pay all outstanding arrears.

ALSO READ:

After paying for the month of January, 2022, the monthly allowances for March and April are yet to be released.

Mr. Ablakwa argued that although the ¢559 allowance is inadequate, an early disbursement would go a long way to mitigate the economic challenges and the skyrocketed prices of goods and services.

“I would have thought government would, in the face of prevailing harsh economic circumstances, be increasing the current measly allowances and not delaying payment once again.

“How does government expect these vulnerable personnel, most of whom have been posted far away from home, to survive under the current cost of living crisis?” he queried.

According to him, these personnel “signed for National Service, not National Suffering”; hence, government must strive to swiftly clear all arrears “immediately.”

“As I appealed the last time, I had to donate my salaries to personnel in my beloved constituency, government should first pay personnel at the end of the month before paying public sector workers as has always been the tradition for decades,” he advocated.