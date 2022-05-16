The Ghanaian Elementary team has been honoured after reaching the finals of the VEX Worlds 2022 robotics competition which took place in Dallas, Texas, USA.

The two pupils, Nana Adom Ceaser from North Hill School and Jonathan Sam Jnr. of Rising Sun Montessori School in Dome who represented Ghana and Africa won 15 awards and a certificate of honour for making it to the finals.

According to information gathered by Adomonline.com, this is the first time an African or Ghanaian team has qualified to the global contest.

The competition started from 3rd of May, 2022 to Friday, May 13th, 2022.

Meanwhile, other team members from Ghana could not join Adom Ceaser and Jonathan for the competition due to visa issues.

The finalists had an opportunity on VEX Worlds TV to tell their stories to the world and STEM robotics community.

VEX Worlds Robotics competitions is the largest educational robotics and STEM competition in the world with teams from over 5000 schools from elementary to the university in over 40 countries.