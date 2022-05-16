The Ahafo Regional Directorate of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) together with the Regional Police Command have arrested eight persons for allegedly possessing and selling unlicensed drugs.

The suspects, he noted include six males and two females.

Briefing the media in Ahafo Goaso, the FDA Senior Regulatory Officer, Daniel Nti said the team visited 14 Over The Counter shops and one pharmacy in Mim and Kasapiin all in the Asunafo North Municipality.

According to him, unlicensed drugs were found in the shops of the suspects which violates the laws of the FDA.

Also, Mr Nti said none of the chemical shops in question have the license to sell tramadol but large quantities of tramadol were retrieved.

He has since warned the chemical shops and pharmacies in Ahafo to desist from keeping and selling unapproved drugs.

Mr. Nti added that, FDA supported by the Police have mapped up a series of strategies to clamp down on chemical shops involved in such acts.

Meanwhile, the Ahafo Regional Deputy Police Commander, DCOP David Eklu also told the media that the suspects are currently in custody, assisting with investigations.

He said they will soon be put before court for trial.

DCOP Eklu said the police is ever ready to partner FDA to flash out chemical sellers who deal with unregistered drugs to ensure sanity.