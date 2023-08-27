In a closely-watched contest at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) centre in Ahafo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took the lead, securing a significant number of 13 votes.

The preliminary results showcased a diverse field of candidates, with some notable candidates scoring zero in this stage of the process.

Notably, Joe Gartey, Kwadwo Poku, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Konadu Apraku, and Kwadwo Poku all scored zero.

Kennedy Agyapong secured 10 votes while Alan Kyeremateng and Dr Akoto Afriyie also received support with 3 and 2 votes respectively

Kwabena Agyapong and Boakye Agyarko each received one vote, signifying their presence in the contest and their aspirations for the party’s nomination.

